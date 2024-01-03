Lukaku and Dybala score as Roma beats Cremonese 2-1 to set up Italian Cup derby with Lazio

ROME — Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala each scored and Roma came back from a goal down to beat Cremonese 2-1 on Wednesday and set up a derby with Lazio in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

The Serie B team had eliminated Roma in the quarterfinals last season and it looked like it might be a repeat when Frank Tsadjout put Cremonese ahead late in the first half.

But Dybala came on after halftime and set up Lukaku’s score before converting a penalty five minutes from time.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini had hit the crossbar midway through the first half.

The derby with Lazio will be played next week, with Lazio having eliminated Genoa last month.

Also, Charles De Ketelaere scored two goals and set up another to lead Atalanta to a 3-1 win over Sassuolo and a quarterfinal matchup with AC Milan.

Milan eliminated Cagliari on Tuesday.

Roma's Paulo Dybala reacts during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between US Cremonese and AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Alfredo Falcone

On loan from Milan, the 22-year-old De Ketelaere didn’t meet expectations upon his arrival in Italy with Milan last season. But he’s flourishing on loan at Atalanta this campaign and will now meet the club that owns his contract.