Koeman calls up Maatsen to replace injured De Jong in Netherlands Euro 2024 squad. Koopmeiners out

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman called up versatile Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen on Tuesday to replace midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was cut from the European Championship squad because of an ankle injury.

Koeman announced late Monday that De Jong would not be fit in time to play at the tournament in Germany that begins Friday.

The Dutch soccer association also said Tuesday that midfielder Teun Koopmeiners will miss Euro 2024 after suffering an injury while warming up Monday for the Netherlands' final friendly against Iceland.

Maatsen, who was part of the provisional Netherlands squad, was set to return from vacation to join the team at its base in the German city of Wolfsburg.

Maatsen impressed this year after moving on loan from Chelsea to Dortmund. He was named in UEFA's Champions League team of the season and will give Koeman an extra option on the left flank.

The Netherlands, the 1988 European champion, plays Poland in its first Group D match on Sunday in Hamburg before taking on World Cup runner-up France and completing the group stage against Austria.