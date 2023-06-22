Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Vancouver postponed by severe weather

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed Wednesday night due to severe weather.

A new date for the match will be announced later.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT, and the teams waited until midnight before the match was called off.

The Denver area was under a severe thunderstorm warning and tornadoes were reported in eastern Colorado.

Colorado's 13 points are the fewest among the 29 MLS teams. The Rapids have two wins, nine losses and seven draws. They are winless in seven league games since a May 6 victory at the LA Galaxy, losing six.

Vancouver is ninth in the Western Conference, the last playoff position, with five wins, five losses and seven ties, and has lost three straight road MLS games.