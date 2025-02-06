SportsSoccer

Man City's Shaw doesn't travel to Arsenal after 'racist and misogynistic' online abuse

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw warms up before the Barclays Women's...

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw warms up before the Barclays Women's Super League match at the Joie Stadium, in Manchester, Sunday Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Manchester City forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw didn't travel with the team for Thursday's League Cup semifinal against Arsenal after being subjected to "racist and misogynistic” abuse on social media over the weekend.

City did not immediately give a reason for the Jamaica international's absence.

Shaw, one of the top women's soccer players in the world, was targeted after a Women's Super League game Sunday against Arsenal, which City described as “disgusting treatment." City did not expand on the content of the messages but said they had been forwarded to authorities.

“Discrimination of any kind, either in stadiums or online, will not be tolerated and has absolutely no place inside or outside the game,” City said in a statement Wednesday. “Bunny has decided not to share the messages publicly so as not to give the oxygen of publicity to the vile individuals who sent them.”

In 2023, FIFA said one in five players at the Women’s World Cup that year received “targeted discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging." Almost half of “detected and verified” abusive messages from that tournament were homophobic, sexual and sexist, according to data from FIFA’s social media protection service.

More soccer news

Man City's Shaw doesn't travel to Arsenal after 'racist and misogynistic' online abuse
LI's Parker returns to Red Bulls with hardware on his mind3m read
Portland's WNBA and NWSL teams will share the first joint training facility1m read
Sam Kerr trial: Chelsea striker denies that calling a police officer 'white' was used as an insult1m read
La Liga president slams Real Madrid for complaints about referees1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME