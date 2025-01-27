SportsSoccer

Man City signs a third defender in January as McFarlane joins from sister club New York City FC

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City has signed another young defender in the January transfer window after 18-year-old left back Christian McFarlane joined Monday from sister club New York City FC.

McFarlane has been with New York City since the age of 11 and played for the team at every age group, eventually making his first-team debut last year.

Born in England, he has represented the country’s under-16 and under-17 teams and was part of the England squad for the European Under-17 Championship last year.

McFarlane said in a statement from New York City that it was a “dream come true” to join Man City, having previously visited the Premier League champions’ facilities and met the players.

“I know this move will be pivotal for my development,” he said in a New York City statement, “and I’m ready to embrace the challenge and make the most of this opportunity.”

Man City is the flagship team in the Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group that owns clubs around the world, including New York City. No fee was disclosed by New York City, while Man City hasn't confirmed the transfer yet.

City has already signed two center backs this month: 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras and 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens. Omar Marmoush, a forward from Egypt, then joined from Eintracht Frankfurt to take City's spending to about $150 million this month, before McFarlane's arrival.

Khusanov and Marmoush made their debuts in the 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Khusanov struggled, making a mistake that led to a goal and getting a yellow card in the opening four minutes.

New York City said it will receive a sell-on percentage if McFarlane is sold in the future.

More soccer news

Celtic resets for Champions League by signing Jota from Rennes and selling Furuhashi1m read
Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan arrested in cocaine trafficking probe1m read
Porto hires Argentine coach Martín Anselmi with Europa League and Club World Cup challenges ahead
Man City signs a third defender in January as McFarlane joins from sister club New York City FC1m read
French league condemns racist banners, homophobic chanting by Nice supporters during Marseille match1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME