Man City defender John Stones injured in loss to Aston Villa

Manchester City's John Stones, left, runs during the warm up...

Manchester City's John Stones, left, runs during the warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Rui Vieira

By The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, England — Center back John Stones sustained a fresh injury setback in Manchester City's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League.

The England player was substituted at halftime after his first start in a month due to a foot issue. That injury flared up again, City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola has cited injuries as a factor in the four-time defending champion's alarming slump, which has seen it lose nine of its last 12 games in all competitions.

It was confirmed on Friday that Ruben Dias will be out for up to four weeks because of a muscle injury.

“We have just one central defender fit, that is difficult,” Guardiola said on Saturday.

