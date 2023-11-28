Phil Foden inspires Man City to 3-2 comeback win against Leipzig in the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England — Phil Foden inspired a second-half comeback as Manchester City beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 at halftime at Etihad Stadium but Foden scored one and helped to create two more as Pep Guardiola's team ensured it would advance to the knockout stage atop Group G.

“First half was the worst I’ve seen us. Courage and motivation changed it around. This team has great mentality and it's so nice to see," Foden said. “We just needed that (first) goal to get going."

Foden set up a goal for Erling Haaland in the 54th minute and evened the score in the 70th. He then played a part in the buildup for substitute Julian Alvarez’s winner in the 87th as City preserved an unbeaten home record in the Champions League that dates back to 2018.

Lois Openda had looked like firing Leipzig to an unlikely win with goals in the 13th and 33rd. But City responded like champions after the break to turn the game around, with Foden at the heart of the comeback.

“We had to be (as) relaxed as possible and we reacted really well," Guardiola said. "We are first in the group and I am very satisfied for the reaction at the end. The team runs and fights and has spirit.”

City is now unbeaten in 29 home games in the competition since losing 2-1 against Lyon in Sept. 2018. It has topped its Champions League group for seven seasons in a row.

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group G Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

City and Leipzig had already qualified for the last 16. City has 15 points from five games, six points more than second-place Leipzig.

Leipzig had suffered its heaviest European defeat when losing 7-0 at this venue in last season’s round of 16.

That performance, which included Haaland scoring a record-equaling five goals in one Champions League match, had been a pointer to what City would go on to achieve — conquering Europe for the first time and also winning the Premier League title and FA Cup.

However, it quickly became clear that there would be no repeat of that rout when Openda fired the visitors ahead. The Belgium forward shook off a challenge from Manuel Akanji and raced through on goal before placing a shot into the bottom corner to beat goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

By the time he scored his second, City had missed chances through Ruben Dias and Rico Lewis.

Again Openda capitalized on City’s lack of cover at the back, this time beating Dias down the left and then turning inside Josep Gvardiol in the box and shooting low to the left.

Haaland wasted another chance for the home team before halftime to sum up a sloppy performance from Guardiola’s team.

But the Norway international was back to his clinical best when given a chance to pull a goal back shortly after the break.

Running onto Foden’s pass, he adjusted his feet and hit a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

In doing so he became the fastest player to reach 40 Champions League goals by reaching that total in 35 games.

City was beginning to look more like itself and Foden evened the score after showing skilfull footwork to make space for himself in the box and firing between Lukas Klostermann’s legs and past goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.

Foden was involved again for Alvarez's late goal when his cutback was deflected into the path of the Argentine who finished from close range.

