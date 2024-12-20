SportsSoccer

Man City defender Ruben Dias to miss up to 4 weeks because of muscle injury

Manchester City's Ruben Dias, left, challenges for the ball with...

Manchester City's Ruben Dias, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City's troubled season was dealt another blow Friday with confirmation that defender Ruben Dias will be out for up to four weeks because of a muscle injury.

Four-time defending Premier League champion City has lost eight and won just one of its last 11 games in all competitions.

Manager Pep Guardiola has cited injuries to key players such as Rodri as a factor in his team's troubles and the loss of Dias compounds his problems.

Guardiola said Dias' injury occurred during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

“After 75 minutes against United he felt something. He’s strong and wanted to stay on the pitch, but now he’s injured,” Guardiola told a news conference.

Goalkeeper Ederson is also a doubt for Saturday's game against Aston Villa, he said, but John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Manuel Akanji could feature. Rico Lewis is available again after suspension.

"The more players that come back the better,” Guardiola said.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

FIFA signs Netflix to US broadcast deal for the Women's World Cup in 2027 and 20312m read
Man United midfielder Mason Mount out for 'several weeks' because of latest injury
Man City defender Ruben Dias to miss up to 4 weeks because of muscle injury
New knockout format for European soccer competitions debuts with Conference League playoffs draw1m read
Atletico takes 11-game winning streak to Barcelona in battle for La Liga top spot2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME