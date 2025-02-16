Man United forward Amad Diallo ruled out for a 'number of weeks' with ankle injury
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sustained an ankle injury that will rule him out for a “number of weeks,” the club said Sunday.
Diallo picked up the injury during training this week.
“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season,” he posted on X. “Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.
“I will come back stronger than ever!!"
Diallo has been one of United's best players in a troubled season for the 20-time Premier League champion. He has scored nine goals including a late winner against Manchester City in December and an equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in January.
His injury leaves United coach Ruben Amorim short of attacking options after Marcus Rashford and Antony were loaned out in the January transfer window.
