Man United forward Amad Diallo ruled out for a 'number of weeks' with ankle injury

Leicester's Luke Thomas, right, and Manchester United's Amad Diallo challenge...

Leicester's Luke Thomas, right, and Manchester United's Amad Diallo challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sustained an ankle injury that will rule him out for a “number of weeks,” the club said Sunday.

Diallo picked up the injury during training this week.

“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season,” he posted on X. “Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

“I will come back stronger than ever!!"

Diallo has been one of United's best players in a troubled season for the 20-time Premier League champion. He has scored nine goals including a late winner against Manchester City in December and an equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in January.

His injury leaves United coach Ruben Amorim short of attacking options after Marcus Rashford and Antony were loaned out in the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, right, is challenged by Manchester United's...

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, right, is challenged by Manchester United's Amad Diallo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

