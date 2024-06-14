Man United bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, AP source says

Manchester United has made a bid of 35 million pounds ($44 million) plus add-ons for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, a person with knowledge of the offer told The Associate Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the bid had not been made public.

England center back Branthwaite is considered a rising talent in the Premier League after an impressive season for Everton. He narrowly missed out on Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship after making the preliminary squad.

United is embarking on its first transfer window since new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe bought a 27.7% stake in the club in February and took over control of its soccer operations.

French defender Raphael Varane has left as a free agent, leaving manager Erik ten Hag in need of defensive cover.

United's bid comes well below Everton's valuation of the 21-year-old Branthwaite. The Merseyside club values him in excess of 75 million pounds ($95 million), another person with knowledge of Everton's position told The AP.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to comment publicly.

Everton is likely to have to sell players during the offseason after reporting losses of $112.5 million in its latest accounts and being handed two separate points deductions for breaching the Premier League financial rules last season.

Branthwaite is one of its most saleable assets.

United is expected to be financially constrained during the window, with reports suggesting Ten Hag will have as little as 50 million pounds ($63 million) to spend before selling players.

