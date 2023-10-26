SportsSoccer

Man United goalkeeper Onana defends teammate Garnacho over social media post

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana, second right, celebrates with teammates...

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana, second right, celebrates with teammates after makes a save penalty shoot during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Copenhagen at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has defended teammate Alejandro Garnacho after the winger used gorilla emojis in a social media post about him.

The 19-year-old Argentina international posted a photo of players congratulating Onana for stopping a penalty late in United's 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Garnacho used two gorilla emojis above the photo in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was then deleted.

Onana, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Story that he understood what Garnacho meant.

“People cannot choose what I should be offended by,” the Cameroon international wrote on Thursday. “I know exactly what (Garnacho) meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further.”

The Football Association could still take action, however.

Onana also posted a photo of himself and Garnacho hugging, and he added two fist-bumping emojis.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, top, duels for the ball with...

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, top, duels for the ball with Copenhagen's Peter Ankersen during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Copenhagen at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

