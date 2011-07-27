Manchester United routs MLS All-Stars

Manchester United was surgical in its precision. Surgical, too, in its dismantling of the MLS All-Stars.

The All-Stars controlled the pace for a heady opening 10 minutes, almost as if to say, "it won't be quite so easy, this time."

By halftime, it was that easy. Led by sparkling play of Dimitar Berbatov and Wayne Rooney, United defeated the best MLS has to offer, 4-0, Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. Despite spates of brilliance, it was a paltry show for the All-Stars, who were playing without Landon Donovan (calf injury), and who were facing a United team that had defeated all three of its MLS opponents this month.

"Manchester United players don't come over here just for holiday or just to have a nice run around the field," said the All-Star captain and former Red Devil David Beckham on Monday. "They're going to want to get their fitness in and they're also going to want to win the game, and we're well aware of that."

United struck in the 20th minute on a skittering goal off Anderson's left foot. This, after a technically brilliant give-and-go between Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov, whose quick side-shuffle to Anderson helped deke a diving Faryd Mondragon for the opening score.

With United playing an offense-stifling 4-3-3, the All-Stars were forced into aggressive, long-range, shots -- highlighted by Beckham (a 20-yard laser that was punched over the crossbar by Anders Lindergaard) and Brad Davis (ditto) in the 23rd and 29th minutes.

Beckham, far recovered from the Achilles injury that knocked him out of the World Cup, played all 90 minutes, the only MLS starter to do so.

The All-Stars relented again in the 45th minute, when Ji-Sung Park beat out two defenders to land a surgical strike inside the far post for a 2-0 United halftime advantage.

Berbatov added a balletic score in the 52nd minute. He chipped Rooney's centering pass over the head of Tally Hall; the shot smacked the crossbar, but Berbatov corralled the rebound with his chest and sent a midair strike to the back of the net for the 3-0 lead. Danny Welbeck's goal in the 68th minute provided the final margin.