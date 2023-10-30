Manuel Neuer's long-awaited return boosts Bayern but "Klassiker" at Dortmund will be the real test

DUESSELDORF, Germany — Manuel Neuer is finally back for Bayern Munich. He won't get much time to settle in before the “Klassiker” with Borussia Dortmund.

Neuer's long-awaited return Saturday from a broken leg, nearly a year after his last club game, was overshadowed by the action elsewhere on the field, with a spectacular Harry Kane goal and three red cards as Bayern won 8-0 against Darmstadt.

It wasn't the gentle post-injury introduction for Neuer that the score suggests. It was goalless at halftime before Darmstadt's defense crumbled and Neuer faced four shots on target including making a solid save from Marvin Mehlem at 0-0.

For a goalkeeper whose passing is so central to his game, the Darmstadt game wasn't ideal practice either.

Coach Thomas Tuchel had flagged up before the game the need for the 37-year-old Neuer — who broke his leg skiing in December — to get used to playing with a new-look team including off-season signing Kim Min-jae at center back. However, Bayern had to adapt its tactics almost immediately after losing midfielder Joshua Kimmich to an early red card.

Taking on Dortmund away on Saturday is one of the toughest tests in German soccer — even if Bayern is unbeaten against its rival since 2019 — but Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said that wouldn't be a problem for the vastly experienced Neuer.

“I’m sure it doesn’t matter to him that it’s the second game in the league,” Dreesen told regional broadcaster BR on Sunday. “I believe that for him it’s a challenge and at the same time, he’ll take on that challenge and will do it as excellently as usual.”

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a team training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Bayern Munich plays Galatasaray in a Champions League group A match in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday. Credit: AP/Lennart Preiss

Neuer's return also stabilizes the squad after an off-season in which Bayern tried but failed to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea as cover before settling in with backup Sven Ulreich and waiting for Neuer to recover.

Before the test at Dortmund, a German Cup game at Saarbruecken on Wednesday could give Neuer more practice. That's if the game takes place at all.

Saarbruecken's third-division game against Dynamo Dresden was stopped at halftime Sunday because of a waterlogged field, casting major doubt on whether the Bayern game can go ahead as scheduled. More rain is forecast over the coming days and a change of venue at such short notice would be difficult.

Neuer's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Dreesen indicated talks aren't expected soon.

“He’s had one game. I think we should let him play and we’ll get together with him calmly at the right time. We have a lot to thank Manuel for. He’s part of our Bayern DNA,” Dreesen told BR.

There's also the question of whether Neuer can reclaim the starting spot in the German national team ahead of hosting the European Championship next year. Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen has been the No. 1 goalkeeper in Neuer's absence. Germany is next in action Nov. 18 in a friendly against Turkey and against Austria three days later.