SportsSoccer

Chelsea defender Cucurella changes cleats in disgust after slipping twice to concede goals

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Marc...

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Chelsea, at the Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Dec.8, 2024. Credit: AP/Ian Walton

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella changed his cleats just 12 minutes into the game after his slips contributed to both of Tottenham's early goals in the teams' London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Spain international ceded possession by slipping on the turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth and 11th minutes — and from the ensuing attacks, Spurs scored through Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski.

Immediately after Kulusevski's shot hit the net to make it 2-0, Cucurella sprinted to the sideline while shrugging his shoulders and pointed to his cleats. He took them off and threw them away in disgust before putting on new ones.

It seemed to work.

Within six minutes, he provided the pass that led to Jadon Sancho scoring for Chelsea to make it 2-1.

More soccer news

Chelsea rallies for a wild win at Tottenham but Arsenal stumbles in Premier League title race2m read
Nantes scores late in a 1-0 win against 10-man Rennes as coach Sampaoli sees red1m read
Cataldi promises hospitalized teammate Bove a goal and delivers as Fiorentina wins 8th straight1m read
Chelsea defender Cucurella changes cleats in disgust after slipping twice to concede goals
Set-piece specialist Arsenal scores again from a corner

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME