Harry Kane scores twice to help Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 3-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Harry Kane scored twice in the Bundesliga on Sunday as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-1 win over Augsburg in their Bavarian derby.

A penalty and first-time strike took Kane’s league tally to three goals in two games since his summer switch from Tottenham, though otherwise it was a relatively inconspicuous performance from the England captain.

The visitors made a good start to keep Bayern in check as the home team looked short of ideas and energy.

But two mistakes led to two first-half goals for the 11-time defending champions.

Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen saved Leroy Sané’s shot, only for the rebound to go in off defender Felix Uduokhai for an own-goal in the 32nd minute, and Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 40th. The penalty was awarded through VAR after Joshua Kimmich’s shot brushed Augsburg defender Niklas Dorsch’s arm.

Kane grabbed his second in the 69th with one touch to Alphonso Davies’ pass after great interplay between the Canadian and Kingsley Coman on the left.

Dion Drena Beljo scored the visitors’ consolation in the 86th after Ermedin Demirović played the ball between Matthijs de Ligt’s legs.

Mainz's Phillip Mwene, left, plays against Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt at MEWA Arena stadium, in Mainz, Germany, Sunday Aug. 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Torsten Silz

FRANKFURT STRIKES LATE

Omar Marmoush scored in injury time to rescue a 1-1 draw for 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt at local rival Mainz.

Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe set off down the left past a couple of Mainz defenders and crossed to give Marmoush an easy finish in the first minute of stoppages.

Mainz had defended well up to then, frustrating the visitors with persistent harrying and it looked like Lee Jae-sung’s first-half header was going to be enough to win the game.

Mainz' Dominik Kohr with a bicycle kick during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt at MEWA Arena stadium, in Mainz, Germany, Sunday Aug. 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Torsten Silz

Lee scored in the 25th when Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was hampered by his own defender from reaching the ball.

Randall Kolo Muani went close for Frankfurt midway through the second half when he headed just wide. The France forward has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mainz’s task was made easier when Frankfurt midfielder Ansgar Knauff was sent off in the 61st with his second yellow card for catching Leandro Barreiro in the face with his boot while attempting a clearance.

But Ebimbe and Marmoush mustered one last attack.