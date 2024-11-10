Heartbreak for Stuttgart as Marmoush leads Frankfurt to 3-2 win despite fightback in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Omar Marmoush scored again and Eintracht Frankfurt survived a late fightback to win 3-2 at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Chris Führich scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to set off wild celebrations for Stuttgart, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside, leaving the home fans and players deflated.

“It's more than bitter,” said Ermedin Demirović, who earlier missed a penalty for Stuttgart. “I feel empty.”

Trailing 3-0, Josha Vagnoman had scored in the 86th and Nick Woltemade grabbed another in the 90th as Stuttgart threatened a remarkable comeback after what had been the Marmoush show.

The Egypt forward took his tally to 11 goals in 10 league games this season, as many as Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, who scored three penalties to reach his tally. Marmoush has two penalties among his total.

Though Marmoush missed a good early chance, it was Stuttgart that forced the initiative.

Demirović had his penalty saved by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, Julian Chabot had a goal ruled out for offside, and Enzo Millot fired over.

Stuttgart's Enzo Millot, right, in action against Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht Frankfurt, at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Tom Weller

Then Marmoush sent in a corner for Hugo Ekitiké to score with a powerful header before the break.

It was the French forward’s fifth league goal of the season, and the eighth goal set up by Marmoush. Kane has also set up eight goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Marmoush was involved again after the break when he sent Ansgar Knauff off to run at the Stuttgart defense and pull the ball back with the help of a fortunate deflection for Nathaniel Brown to score in the 55th.

Marmoush then scored himself with a brilliant free kick inside the left post in the 62nd. It proved to be the winner.

Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown celebrates with the team after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht Frankfurt, at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday Nov. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Tom Weller

The result meant Frankfurt consolidated third place, three points clear of defending champion Bayer Leverkusen, and six behind Kane’s league-leading Bayern.

Tiago Tomás scored in the final minute to seal a 3-1 win for Wolfsburg at Heidenheim after the home team missed a big chance to equalize.

Augsburg and Hoffenheim drew 0-0.