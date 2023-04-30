MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Wolfsburg in Women's CL semifinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Arsenal plays Wolfsburg at the Emirates in the second leg of the Women's Champions League semifinals. The first leg finished 2-2 with Arsenal rallying from 2-0 down at the Volkswagen Arena. The winner will meet Barcelona in the final in June. Arsenal said Sunday it is the first fixture for the women’s team to sell out the stadium with more than 60,000 tickets bought. In the Premier League, Leicester hosts Everton in a crucial game at the bottom of the table. A win for either team would see them move out of the relegation zone, while a draw for Leicester would be enough to see it climb out of the bottom three on goal difference.

SPAIN

Sevilla hosts Girona in the Spanish league. Sevilla has won four games in a row in all competitions and sits in 11th place. It has the same 41 points as Girona, which is coming off a 4-2 win over defending champion Real Madrid at home. Seventh-place Athletic Bilbao, which lost to Sevilla in the previous round, visits 12th-place Mallorca to try to stay in contention for one of the European places.