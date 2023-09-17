MATCHDAY: Bellingham's Real Madrid hosts Real Sociedad. Everton faces Arsenal in Premier League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

SPAIN

Real Madrid hosts Real Sociedad with Jude Bellingham leading the Spanish league with five goals since the 20-year-old England midfielder joined the club. Madrid will still be without the injured Vinícius Júnior. Madrid opens its Champions League group stage against Union Berlin on Wednesday at home. Madrid has won all four games it has played and entered the round as the league leader. Sociedad's Japan forward Takefusa Kubo has scored three goals this campaign. Villarreal’s new coach Jose “Pacheta” Martín debuts at home against Almeria after he replaced the fired Quique Setién. Sevilla hosts Las Palmas whose team had to make the trip from the Canary Islands in two separate flights after the club said 15 players missed the first flight. Osasuna is at Getafe.

ENGLAND

Everton, which is set to come under new ownership, has a chance to get out of the relegation zone of the Premier League when it faces undefeated Arsenal at Goodison Park. It's not an easy task. The Gunners rallied to beat Manchester United 3-1 in their last game. Bournemouth hosts Chelsea in the early game with both clubs struggling so far this season.

ITALY

Roma is still searching for its first win of the season and it hosts newly promoted Empoli, which has lost its opening three matches back in Serie A. Roma has just one point. Roma coach Jose Mourinho confirmed that Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala will both start, with the two strikers playing together for the first time. Promoted Cagliari also has just one point and Claudio Ranieri’s side hosts Udinese. Lecce, which is surprisingly fourth, can move level with second-place Juventus with a win at Monza. Atalanta is a point behind Lecce and visits Fiorentina. Frosinone hosts Sassuolo.

GERMANY

Three of the four teams in Bundesliga action haven't yet won a game this season. Borussia Monchengladbach plays at last-place Darmstadt with both teams winless. Heidenheim, which also has yet to win a league game, hosts midtable Werder Bremen in the day's other match.

FRANCE

Unbeaten Monaco looks to strengthen its lead with victory at midtable Lorient. Monaco has been scoring freely so far this season under coach Adi Hütter, with 13 goals in the first four matches. Marseille is also unbeaten and can jump to at least second place with a home win against Toulouse at Stade Velodrome, which has been hosting Rugby World Cup matches. Also, struggling Lyon desperately needs a home win against promoted Le Havre.