MATCHDAY: Burnley looks for 1st points in Premier League. Girona chases 4th straight win in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

The three newly promoted teams in the Premier League — Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United — have no wins and just a single point between them so far. Pointless Burnley looks to change that on Monday at Nottingham Forest. Vincent Kompany's Burnley already has conceded the most goals (11) in the league after playing just three games. Luton has lost four straight and Sheffield United has four losses and a 2-2 draw at home to struggling Everton. Burnley can take some hope from having won 1-0 at Forest in the League Cup last month.

SPAIN

Surprise team Girona aims to win its fourth straight game when it visits Granada in the Spanish league. The Catalan club defeated Getafe, Sevilla and Las Palmas after opening with a draw at Real Sociedad. Another victory would leave Girona among the league leaders. Granada is near the bottom of the table after three losses in its first four games. Its latest setback was a 5-3 defeat at Sociedad.

ITALY

Hellas Verona will be looking to bounce back from its first defeat of the season when it hosts Bologna. Verona beat Empoli and Roma before losing at Sassuolo before the international break. Bologna lost its opener against AC Milan but earned an impressive draw at Juventus before beating Cagliari. Salernitana is still searching for its first win of the season and it hosts Torino, which beat Genoa in the last round.