MATCHDAY: France's Lloris, Argentina's Martinez meet in EPL

ENGLAND

The two goalkeepers in the World Cup final — France's Hugo Lloris and Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez — are set to meet again two weeks later as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Lloris will return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Monday's draw with Brentford. Villa manager Unai Emery is also expected to start with Martinez. Tottenham can move back above Manchester United into the top four — the Champions League spots — with a victory. In the league's other game Sunday, 19th-place Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea.

FRANCE

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its toughest test of the season when it travels to play Lens, which has won all of its eight home games this season. Victory for second-place Lens would move it four points behind defending champion PSG, which will be without the suspended Neymar and World Cup winner Lionel Messi, who is back in training next week. PSG coach Christophe Galtier’s side is unbeaten after 16 games but has conceded soft goals at times, including a scrappy midweek win against struggling Strasbourg. Fifth-place Monaco hosts Brest at Stade Louis II with all eyes on 17-year-old Monaco midfielder Eliesse Ben Seghir, the latest talent from its youth academy, after he came off the bench and scored twice on his league debut in midweek.

