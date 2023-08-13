MATCHDAY: Man United-Wolves in Premier League. Atletico Madrid starts its Spanish league campaign

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

The first round of games in the Premier League concludes with Manchester United hosting Wolverhampton. United is set to give competitive debuts to two of its offseason signings — midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana — as the team looks to make a strong start to Erik ten Hag's second year in charge. Wolves will be under a new manager in Gary O'Neil, who has only been in charge a few weeks.

SPAIN

After a strong finish last season, Atletico Madrid begins its Spanish league campaign by hosting promoted Granada. Diego Simeone’s Atletico kept the core of its squad in attack and midfield, and boosted its defense with Cesar Azpilicueta and Caglar Soyuncu. The attack will again be led by Antoine Griezmann as doubts still surround the permanence of João Félix. Granada is back in the first division after a single season in the second tier. Alaves, also back to the top flight in its first attempt following relegation, visits Cadiz, which struggled to avoid demotion in 2022-23.

GERMANY

Cologne takes on second-division Osnabrueck in the pick of four games in the first round of the German Cup. The other Bundesliga teams in action are Hoffenheim at Luebeck and newly promoted Darmstadt against fourth-tier Homburg.