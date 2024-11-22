French soccer federation says it won't intervene in Mbappé vs. PSG dispute

PARIS — The French Football Federation will not intervene in the dispute between Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages.

PSG asked the federation to look into the call by the French league appeals commission last month to uphold a decision ordering the club to pay Mbappé 55 million euros ($60 million).

The federation said on Friday its legal department found “the request for a federal evocation of the case submitted to it did not meet the required conditions.”

PSG did not immediately react to the announcement.

The league legal commission ruled in favor of Mbappé but PSG insisted it did not owe him money and appealed. The parties were heard again on Oct. 15 and the verdict remained unchanged.

Mbappé previously rejected a mediation offer in his dispute with PSG, saying the club owed him three months’ salary and the last third of a loyalty bonus. He joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer after scoring a PSG-record 256 goals over seven years.

PSG argued that when Mbappé was sidelined before the 2023-24 season — following his decision not to extend his contract — there was a verbal agreement with him opting to relinquish bonuses in order to return to the team.

Mbappé’s relationship with PSG ended amid deep tensions and some fans booed him in his last home game at Parc des Princes.

PSG felt let down by Mbappé after offering him the most lucrative contract in club history when he signed a new contract in 2022.