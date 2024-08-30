SportsSoccer

McTominay joined Man United at age 5 and leaving for Napoli 22 years later

Scotland's Scott McTominay reacts during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, June 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

NAPLES, Italy — After more than two decades at Manchester United — having joined the youth program at age five — midfielder Scott McTominay transferred to Napoli in a 30 million euros ($33 million) deadline deal on Friday.

The Scotland international was one of United’s most successful academy graduates, registering 253 appearances over seven years in the first team, with 29 goals.

United coach Erik ten Hag expressed dismay over English Premier League rules that he said encourage the sale of homegrown players.

“I wouldn’t prefer to lose him because he’s Manchester United in everything,” Ten Hag said. “He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules.

“We have to discuss the rules. When you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that’s not the right thing to do. But I think for everyone, for all parts it’s a good deal. … He’s happy with it.”

At Napoli, McTominay will play under Antonio Conte, who was instrumental in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on Thursday.

Napoli also signed another Scotland midfielder, reaching a deal to acquire the diminutive Billy Gilmour from Brighton.

