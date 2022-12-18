SportsSoccer

Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's first goal during...

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

By The Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.

