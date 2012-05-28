Mexico outkicks Wales at MetLife Stadium

Despite the absence of several key starters, Mexico gave some indication during its 2-0 win over Wales at MetLife Stadium Sunday that it will be a difficult side when World Cup qualifying begins next month.

Striker Aldo de Nigris, playing in place of Javier (Chicharito) Hernandez, struck for two goals -- once in each half -- in front of a pro-Mexico crowd of 35,518.

"Mexico is a super team," Wales coach Chris Coleman said. "They had a lot of imagination and moved the ball very well.

"They don't come much better than Mexico."

Mexico kicked off a three-game tour, with a match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Chicago on Thursday and a June 3 confrontation with Brazil in Arlington, Texas. Mexico will begin the semifinal round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying by hosting Guyana on June 8 and visiting El Salvador on June 12.

Sunday, it played without its leading scorer and best player, Hernandez, who was on vacation and who is expected to join the team in Chicago Thursday.

Also missing from the starting 11 were goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (on the bench), team captain and central defender Rafa Marquez (substitute in the 77th minute) and playmaking midfielder Andres Guardado (helped his club team, Deportivo Coruna, gain promotion to Spain's First Division, La Liga).

Still, El Tri produced plenty of opportunities to make life difficult for Wales goalkeeper Jason Brown.

Mexico outshot Wales 29-4 forcing 10 corner kicks to one for its opponent.

Coleman, who said the heat and humidity hurt his team, noted that fatigue had set in when De Nigris scored at the end of both halves.

The first came in the 43rd minute when de Nigris beat his man at the left post off a Severo Meza cross. The second score came in the 89th minute. De Nigris chested Edgar Andrade's left-wing feed past from point-blank range.

"He was very powerful aerially," Coleman said. "He's a strong boy. He created some problems."

Coleman also admitted he was "surprised" that Mexico scored off of crosses, that he expected his foes to score "different types of goals."

De Nigris, 28, has had to make the best of rare playing opportunities because of Hernandez and Giovani dos Santos playing ahead of him. He has nine goals in 15 international appearances.

Mexico coach Jose Manuel de la Torre realizes that he has a lot of talent from which to choose, but did not want his team to become complacent, even players with great pedigree.

"There's no security," he said. "It's based on your work, what we see on the field, day in and day out. We believe that hierarchy is won every day. It doesn't serve me to have to have players who are still playing because of his heritage. Nobody is assured a position in the starting lineup."