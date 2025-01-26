SportsSoccer

Police investigating abuse of Premier League ref Michael Oliver after Wolves-Arsenal match

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly fouls Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty leading to a a red card during the English Premier League soccer match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

By The Associated Press

LONDON — English soccer’s match officials body says police are investigating “abhorrent attacks” aimed at Premier League referee Michael Oliver and his family following the match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal.

Oliver was the referee for Saturday’s game at Molineux which Arsenal won 1-0 after both teams had a man sent off.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for referees in English soccer, said Sunday it is “appalled by the threats and abuse directed at” Oliver following the game.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let along the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours,” the PGMOL said.

“The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behavior.”

The PGMOL said it “is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times.”

Oliver's most contentious call during the Wolves-Arsenal match was to give a straight red card to Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly for a foul committed just outside Wolves' penalty area.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, pleads with referee Michael Oliver after he sent off Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelli during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Rui Vieira

The decision was upheld by the video assistant referee after a review and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was “absolutely fuming" at the call.

