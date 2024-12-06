SportsSoccer

Inter Milan cruise past Parma and extend unbeaten streak to 13 games

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco scores during the Serie A soccer...

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco scores during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Friday, Dec.6, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

MILAN, Italy — Serie A champion Inter cruised past Parma 3-1 on Friday and extended the Milan club’s unbeaten run to 13 games.

Federico Dimarco put the home side ahead five minutes before halftime when he worked a neat one-two with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and fired a low shot past Zion Suzuki.

Nicolò Barella made it two eight minutes into the second half when he finished a fast counterattack with aplomb.

Marcos Thuram's 10th goal of the season made it 3-0 in the 66th.

A Matteo Darmian own goal gave some late consolation for Parma.

Inter was tied for second in the standings with Atalanta, which faced seventh-placed AC Milan later Friday.

More soccer news

Woltemade's second half brace leads Stuttgart comeback to beat Union Berlin
Benzema's Al-Ittihad extends winning streak after beating Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
David hits double as Canadian stars for Lille in win over Brest
Inter Milan cruise past Parma and extend unbeaten streak to 13 games
Foden and Ake to miss Man City's game at Crystal Palace1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME