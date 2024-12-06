Inter Milan cruise past Parma and extend unbeaten streak to 13 games

MILAN, Italy — Serie A champion Inter cruised past Parma 3-1 on Friday and extended the Milan club’s unbeaten run to 13 games.

Federico Dimarco put the home side ahead five minutes before halftime when he worked a neat one-two with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and fired a low shot past Zion Suzuki.

Nicolò Barella made it two eight minutes into the second half when he finished a fast counterattack with aplomb.

Marcos Thuram's 10th goal of the season made it 3-0 in the 66th.

A Matteo Darmian own goal gave some late consolation for Parma.

Inter was tied for second in the standings with Atalanta, which faced seventh-placed AC Milan later Friday.