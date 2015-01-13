Mix Diskerud signs with MLS expansion team NYCFC

Mix Diskerud, a midfielder with the U.S. men's national soccer team, signed with New York City FC, the team announced Tuesday.

NYCFC, an expansion team beginning its first MLS season, used its No. 1 position in the allocation ranking to bring in Diskerud on a free transfer. Diskerud played the past three seasons for Rosenborg in Norway.

"New York City FC have made my wish as an American a reality by giving me the opportunity to play and live in the U.S.," Diskerud said in a statement. "Everybody I have spoken to on the men's national team about [coach] Jason Kreis has spoken highly of him to me. I felt exactly the same way after meeting him. I'm sure he will help me to develop my game, to succeed with our team here in New York and to stay involved with the national team. Coming to play for New York City FC was an easy decision for me."

Diskerud, 24, made his USMNT debut in 2010 against South Africa in Cape Town, providing an assist for Juan Agudelo.

"We couldn't be happier to have Mix coming to play in New York. He's one of the brightest young talents in US soccer and will be a fantastic addition to our Club and to MLS," NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a statement. "Mix is a dynamic midfielder who will easily fit into the style we want to play here in New York City. He keeps possession well and gets everyone involved with his passing range.