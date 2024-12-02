LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig will miss MLS Cup final after tearing ACL in left knee

CARSON, Calif. — LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig will miss Saturday's MLS Cup final after he tore the ACL in his left knee in the Western Conference final.

Puig sustained the injury early during the second half of Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders. Despite the injury, he had the assist on Dejan Joveljic’s go-ahead goal in the 85th minute as the Galaxy advanced to their first MLS final since 2014.

The Galaxy said the ACL tear was revealed in an MRI on Sunday morning. It has not been determined when he will have surgery.

LA will host the New York Red Bulls in next week's final.

The Matadepera, Spain, native had four goals and four assists in the Galaxy's four playoff matches. In 36 matches across all competitions, including 34 starts, Puig had 17 goals and 20 assists.