Sounders acquire forward Jesus Ferreira in trade with Dallas

The Seattle Sounders have acquired U.S. team forward Jesus Ferreira in a trade with FC Dallas.

Ferreira, a homegrown player signed by Dallas in 2016, played in 163 regular-season MLS games with the team, scoring 53 goals with 34 assists. The 24-year-old has 15 goals in 23 appearances for the United States, and was on the squad that played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Sounders sent Dallas winger Leo Chu and $1 million in general allocation money, with an additional $1.3 million in general allocation money over the next two seasons if performance metrics are met.

Dallas also receives an international roster spot for this season, and a percentage of the future transfer fee if Ferreira goes to a new team.

“Jesus' versatility allows him to operate in multiple attacking roles, giving our coaches more tactical options in different game situations,” Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said in a prepared statement. "His creativity and movement will enhance our ability to break down defenses, and we’re confident he’ll be a valuable contributor to the team’s success moving forward.”

Ferreira, who joined Dallas' academy when he was 8, scored in his MLS debut at 16 in 2017, becoming the second-youngest player to score in league history.

He had five goals and six assists last season, and in May he became the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals.

United States' Jesus Ferreira in action during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against St. Kitts & Nevis Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

"From his time in our academy to becoming one of the top players in MLS, Jesus has made a tremendous impact on our organization. His dedication and goal-scoring prowess will always be an important part of our history," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said in a statement.

Chu spent three seasons in Seattle, playing in 94 games across all competitions.