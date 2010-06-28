MLS to consider changes to reduce errors

The head of the U.S. Soccer Federation is willing to have Major League Soccer experiment with changes that would reduce errors by on-field officials.

"We'd be happy to do some trial cases, not rules of the game or something like that, but with an additional referee or technology," USSF president Sunil Gulati said Monday.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter opposes the use of technology, saying soccer needs to retain a human element.

Gulati said a FIFA executive committee member, whom he didn't identify, gave his own views about using technology.

"He was outlining a system that he had in his own mind thought of which was very similar to the NFL system, with the obvious difference of continuous action. But a challenge system, if the challenge is upheld, then you retain," Gulati said. "I don't think there's any doubt that FIFA will look at what's happened here."

- AP