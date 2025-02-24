SportsSoccer

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean discharged from hospital after collapsing during Serie A match

Fiorentina's Moise Kean is stretchered from the pitch during the...

Fiorentina's Moise Kean is stretchered from the pitch during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Fiorentina at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Italy, Sunday Feb. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

FLORENCE, Italy — Fiorentina forward Moise Kean has been released from the hospital after collapsing on the field during a Serie A match on Sunday following a head injury.

Kean was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital after the incident in the second half of Fiorentina’s match at Hellas Verona.

“Fiorentina can confirm that Moise Kean was discharged from hospital in Verona overnight and has returned to Florence. Medical and diagnostic tests all produced negative results,” his club said in a brief statement on Monday.

Kean had been hit in the face and received treatment for a deep cut on his eyebrow before returning to the game. But a few minutes later he fell down to the grass. The Italy international did not appear to lose consciousness.

It was the second time that a Fiorentina player collapsed this season, after Edoardo Bove lost consciousness in December. Bove was placed in a medically induced coma and then had a heart defibrillator implanted.

Kean is having the best season of his career, with 15 goals scored.

Verona went on to beat Fiorentina 1-0 with Antoine Bernede netting the winner five minutes into stoppage time. Fiorentina’s next match is on Friday, at home to Lecce.

