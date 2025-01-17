SportsSoccer

Monaco's season gets worse after loss at rock-bottom Montpellier in Ligue 1

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Monaco's floundering season took another turn for the worse as it slipped to a 2-1 defeat at rock-bottom Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Despite taking the lead through Germany defender Thilo Kehrer in the first half against the league's worst defense, third-placed Monaco collapsed after the break when Jordan forward Mousa Al Tamari scored twice.

New signing Mika Biereth started in attack for coach Adi Hütter's Monaco, which has won only twice in the past 11 games overall.

It was only Montpellier's third win in 18 league games.

Defeat left Monaco 12 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain and increased the pressure on Hütter.

Later Friday, Lille looked to extend its 20-game unbeaten run when it hosted Nice.

PSG is at Lens on Saturday.

