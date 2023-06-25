Montreal, Charlotte play to scoreless draw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jonathan Sirois finished with four saves for CF Montreal, Kristijan Kahlina saved three shots for Charlottte FC and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Montreal (8-9-2) swept Charlotte (6-8-6) last season, scoring two goals in both wins, and was trying to become the first club to beat Charlotte three straight times.

Montreal is just 1-8-2 in its 11 road matches this season and has been outscored 24-5. Only the 1998 Miami Fusion and 2017 Real Salt Lake clubs had worse differentials through 10 matches (minus-20).

Charlotte is 5-1-4 in its last 10 home matches in all competitions. Montreal is the only team to shut out Charlotte in the run.

Charlotte outshot Montreal 13-9 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Montreal returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday. Charlotte is idle.

