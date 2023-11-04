Mvogo makes 7 saves as Lens is held to a 0-0 draw at Lorient in French league

PARIS — Lens was held to a 0-0 draw at Lorient in the French league on Saturday after goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo delivered a man-of-the-match performance to keep the hosts afloat.

In windy and rainy conditions, the Swiss international made seven saves. He denied a couple of excellent chances from Angelo Fulgini and Elye Wahi and was rescued by his crossbar when Florian Sotoca unleashed a 35-meter effort just after halftime.

Lens was runner-up behind Paris Saint-Germain last season but endured a poor start this term. The team has improved in recent weeks and is now unbeaten in six matches. It moved to eighth place in the standings, two points more than Lorient.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead when Eli Junior Kroupi beat Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba with a lobbed header but the goal was ruled out for an offside position confirmed after a VAR check. Kroupi had another good chance with nine minutes left but lost his duel with Samba.

Marseille hosts Lille later Saturday.

PSG moved to the top of league on Friday thanks to a comprehensive 3-0 win at home against Montpellier.