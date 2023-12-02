SportsSoccer

Nantes fan seriously injured before French league game amid reports he was stabbed

By The Associated Press

NANTES, France — Nantes said one of its supporters was seriously injured before its 1-0 win over Nice in the French league on Saturday amid reports the fan was stabbed.

Nantes posted a message of support to the fan, who was not identified. The club gave no further details.

According to L'Equipe newspaper, the fan was a member of the Brigade Loire, Nantes’ main group of diehard fans. The sports newspaper said he was stabbed close to Nantes' stadium and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

