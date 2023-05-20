Marseille loses ground to Lens in Champions League chase; Nantes beaten at home

PARIS — Marseille fell behind Lens in the race for an automatic Champions League place from the French league when it lost at Lille 2-1 on Saturday.

Lille closed the gap on Monaco in the chase for fourth and a Europa League place.

Third-placed Marseille was two points behind Lens, which can take a step closer to guaranteeing Champions League entry by winning at Lorient on Sunday.

Marseille was without playmaker Dimitri Payet — suspended after slapping an assistant coach from Lens this month — but took the lead in the 29th minute through right back Jonathan Clauss.

He clipped the ball over the goalkeeper after being sent clear by Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Canada striker Jonathan David equalized from the spot in the 50th with his 22nd league goal after a defensive mix-up led to a foul by goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Clauss picked out Alexis Sanchez and he found the net with a low shot from inside the penalty area, but his goal was ruled offside following a video review.

Lille's Jonathan Bamba, front, duels for the ball with Marseille's Issa Kabore during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, France, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Credit: AP/Michel Spingler

Jonathan Bamba headed in fellow winger Rémy Cabella's cross for Lille's winner in the 72nd as the northern side moved within two points of Monaco with two games left.

NANTES IN TROUBLE

Changing coach has made no difference yet for Nantes, which stayed in the relegation zone after losing at home to Montpellier 3-0.

Nantes fired Antoine Kombouaré with four games remaining and replaced him with the reserves coach. But the side has picked up only one point in two games since.

Marseille's Alexis Sanchez reacts during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Marseille at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, France, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Credit: AP/Michel Spingler

Nantes was in 17th place with four teams going down this season and only two rounds remaining.

SUNDAY GAMES

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain can clinch a record 11th league title if it wins at relegation battler Auxerre and Lens does not beat Lorient.