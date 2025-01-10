SportsSoccer

Monaco comes from behind to draw 2-2 at Nantes in French thriller

By The Associated Press

NANTES, France — Monaco came from behind at Nantes to rescue a 2-2 draw in an action-packed thriller in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Nantes took a two-goal lead through Matthis Abline after 12 minutes and Kelvin Amian early in the second half.

But Breel Embolo after 52 minutes and Mohammed Salisu seven minutes later levelled.

Nantes captain Nicolas Pallois saved a shot off the line with 10 minutes left, while at the other end Moses Simon saw his shot smack the bar minutes from time.

“We lost two points tonight, I think,” Nantes midfielder Jonathan Lepenant said. “It’s very frustrating because we’re leading 2-0 and then we lose two goals very quickly. They’re avoidable goals.”

The draw lifted Nantes out of the relegation zone and into 14th in the 18-team league, equal on points with Angers and St-Etienne.

Monaco was third, two point behind Marseille, and nine behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

