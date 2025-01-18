Napoli underlines Serie A title chance with comeback victory over Atalanta

MILAN — Napoli underlined its Serie A title chances by fighting back for a crucial win over one of its main rivals on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side won 3-2 at Atalanta, which hadn’t lost since September, and moved six points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

Inter has two matches in hand and hosts lowly Empoli on Sunday.

Atalanta remained third and fell seven points behind Napoli.

Atalanta knew it could gain a major boost to its own title hopes with a win. It was unbeaten in its past 15 league matches but had faltered of late, drawing its past three games.

However, it took the lead in the 16th minute with a ferocious finish into the top left corner from league leading goal-scorer Mateo Retegui, back in the starting lineup after injury.

But Matteo Politano levelled in similar fashion in the 27th and Scott McTominay turned the match around completely for Napoli five minutes from halftime.

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Napoli at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Stefano Nicoli

Ademola Lookman equalized 10 minutes after the break with a fine solo goal, skipping past one challenge and holding off several Napoli players before firing into the far bottom corner.

Then Romelu Lukaku headed in what proved to be the decider 12 minutes from time.

Weah scores against father’s ex-club

Tim Weah scored against his father's former club as Juventus beat AC Milan 2-0 to inflict Sérgio Conceição’s first loss as the Rossoneri coach.

Weah, whose father is former world player of the year George Weah, was substituted on for the injured Kenan Yildiz at halftime, and fired Juventus 2-0 up in the 64th.

Atalanta's Isak Hien walks off the pitch following an Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Napoli at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Stefano Nicoli

Samuel Mbangula scored the opener five minutes earlier.

Conceição’s reign started with three wins and a draw in four matches, including a win over Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals this month.

Juventus moved up to fourth, six points above eighth-placed Milan.

Bologna was up to sixth after beating bottom club Monza 3-1.