SportsSoccer

Napoli's winless streak reaches 4 matches with a 2-1 loss at promoted Como

Como supporters celebrate during the Italian Serie A between soccer...

Como supporters celebrate during the Italian Serie A between soccer match between Como and Napoli at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium in Como, north Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Antonio Saia/undefined

By The Associated Press

ROME — Napoli’s winless streak reached four matches with a 2-1 loss at promoted Como in the Italian league on Sunday.

Amir Rrahmani set the tone of the match for Napoli with an own-goal seven minutes in. Giacomo Raspadori equalized for Napoli 10 minutes later but 19-year-old Spanish winger Assane Diao won it for Como after being set up by Nico Paz late in the second half.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli had a chance to reclaim the Serie A lead from defending champion Inter Milan, which moved ahead by beating Genoa on Saturday, but will instead be in second for a matchup with Inter next weekend.

Napoli had drawn its three previous matches.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como moved up to 13th.

Also, Hellas Verona beat Fiorentina 1-0 with a goal five minutes into second-half injury time from Antoine Bernede.

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean was diagnosed with a head injury after collapsing on the field during the second half.

Como's Diao Diaoune Assane celebrates after scoring during the Italian...

Como's Diao Diaoune Assane celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A between soccer match between Como and Napoli at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium in Como, north Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Antonio Saia/undefined

Juventus visited Cagliari later Sunday, and Atalanta played at Empoli.

More soccer news

Nantes beats Lens 3-1 in French league to move away from relegation playoff spot1m read
Modric goal helps Real Madrid move level on points with Barcelona at the top of Spanish league2m read
Impressive Bayern beats Frankfurt 4-0 to stay eight points clear of Leverkusen in Bundesliga1m read
Liverpool goes 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 2-0 win against Man City2m read
Napoli's winless streak reaches 4 matches with a 2-1 loss at promoted Como

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME