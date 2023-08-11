New signings score 6 goals in 7-0 win for Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German Cup

OSNABRUECK, Germany — Franck Honorat scored twice on his birthday as four new signings combined for six goals in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 7-0 win over fifth-division TuS Bersenbrueck in the first round of the German Cup on Friday.

It was a winning start for new coach Gerardo Seoane in his first competitive game since joining Gladbach in June.

Besides Honorat, a winger signed from Brest last month, there were also two goals for striker Tomáš Čvančara, signed from Sparta Prague. Two other new arrivals, Robin Hack and Grant-Leon Ranos, scored once each. That made midfielder Nathan Ngoumou the game's only goal-scorer who was also at Gladbach in the Bundesliga last season.

Two third-division teams upset second-division opponents as Saarbruecken beat Karlsruhe 2-1 and Sandhausen eliminated Hannover on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time. Schalke won 3-1 against fellow second-tier team Eintracht Braunschweig.

Top-division teams cannot play each other in the first round of the German Cup and must play away at lower-division clubs. The first round is known for occasional upsets and considered a traditional way to support smaller teams financially and with media exposure.