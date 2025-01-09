Suárez says Inter Miami reunion with Messi and Neymar would be welcome but complicated

A reunion of Barcelona's famed trio of Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi and Neymar at Inter Miami would certainly be welcome — if it happens.

Suárez addressed rumors that Neymar could be headed to Major League Soccer on Thursday at the league's media day in Miami.

“Everyone knows what Neymar can offer, and what we achieved together in that special period. Now we are in a different period and older, but the team will certainly feel grateful to have a player like him with us," he said. "As always, anything is possible in football, but turning these expectations into reality is difficult and complicated.”

Neymar, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Hilal, fueled the rumors with comments to CNN Sport earlier this week.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suárez would be incredible,” Neymar said. “They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."

He also posted a selfie on Instagram stories with his son, who was wearing an Inter Miami jersey. In October, Neymar bought a waterfront home in Miami's Bal Harbour for $26 million.

Neymar, Messi and Suárez played together at Barcelona for three memorable seasons from 2014-17. Known as MSN, the trio combined for 364 goals and had 173 assists.

Barcelona's Neymar, left, Luis Suarez, center, and Lionel Messi look on during a training session ahead of an International Champions Cup soccer match against Juventus, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Neymar is under contract with Al Hilal through this season.