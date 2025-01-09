SportsSoccer

Suárez says Inter Miami reunion with Messi and Neymar would be welcome but complicated

FILE -Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates Luis...

FILE -Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates Luis Suarez, right, and Neymar after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Champions League, Group C soccer match between Barcelona and Celtic, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

A reunion of Barcelona's famed trio of Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi and Neymar at Inter Miami would certainly be welcome — if it happens.

Suárez addressed rumors that Neymar could be headed to Major League Soccer on Thursday at the league's media day in Miami.

“Everyone knows what Neymar can offer, and what we achieved together in that special period. Now we are in a different period and older, but the team will certainly feel grateful to have a player like him with us," he said. "As always, anything is possible in football, but turning these expectations into reality is difficult and complicated.”

Neymar, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Hilal, fueled the rumors with comments to CNN Sport earlier this week.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suárez would be incredible,” Neymar said. “They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."

He also posted a selfie on Instagram stories with his son, who was wearing an Inter Miami jersey. In October, Neymar bought a waterfront home in Miami's Bal Harbour for $26 million.

Neymar, Messi and Suárez played together at Barcelona for three memorable seasons from 2014-17. Known as MSN, the trio combined for 364 goals and had 173 assists.

Barcelona's Neymar, left, Luis Suarez, center, and Lionel Messi look...

Barcelona's Neymar, left, Luis Suarez, center, and Lionel Messi look on during a training session ahead of an International Champions Cup soccer match against Juventus, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Harrison, N.J. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Neymar is under contract with Al Hilal through this season.

More soccer news

Ronaldo penalty and Mane double propel Al-Nassr to 3-1 victory
Father and son Ashley and Tyler Young could face each other in the FA Cup1m read
Man United forward Amad Diallo signs contract extension to 20301m read
Everton fires manager Dyche hours before a game in first big call by new American owners1m read
Man United greats were trumped by Ryan Reynolds but can take center stage again in the FA Cup2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME