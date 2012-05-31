Neymar stars as Brazil beats U.S.

LANDOVER, Md. -- Nothing like Brazil to bring the United States back to reality.

Only four days after rolling to a rousing 5-1 triumph over Scotland, Team USA was reminded how the big boys play in a 4-1 loss to Brazil in an international friendly at Fed Ex Field on Wednesday night.

The Americans are now 1-16 against the five-time World Cup champions.

Neymar, the marvelous 19-year-old who is expected to be the centerpiece of Brazil's Olympic team in London this summer, was a major difference. He showcased his finishing and creative abilities, converting a penalty kick and setting up two other goals before a crowd of 67,619 for this tuneup to World Cup qualifying.

"The main difference was that they were clinical in front of the goal and we weren't," said striker Herculez Gomez, who scored the Americans' goal in the 45th minute. "I put some of those away and it's a different game."

Though the score line was decisive, the U.S. team did not think it was indicative of the run of play. U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann claimed Neymar's 12th-minute penalty kick should not have been called although the ball hit defender Oguchi Onyewu's arm in the penalty area. He said Alexandre Pato's 87th-minute finish was offside.

Said Gomez: "Some dubious calls. But if we're getting ready for qualifiers, that's what we're going to have to expect, going into countries in Central America. It's not going to be easy. We can take some things away from this match, obviously a lot of positives. But some things we have to sort out."

The Brazilians grabbed a 2-0 lead on Thiago Silva's header off Neymar's corner kick in the 26th minute.

"In the first 20 minutes, there was a little too much respect," Klinsmann said. "Which is understandable. We're playing Brazil."

Gomez, whose header off a Fabian Johnson left-wing cross cut the lead to 2-1 in the 45th minute, believed the United States should not have been awed by Brazil.

"I think sometimes you see Brazil on the calendar and you go in with a lot of respect with these type of players," he said. "But they're just like us. They bleed, they hurt. We've got to get after it. I think you saw in the second half. We imposed our game. They were the ones on their heels."

But Neymar worked his magic to set up Marcelo's goal for a 3-1 advantage in the 52nd minute.

Gomez, a standout for Santos Laguna in the Mexican First Division, hoped he earned another opportunity to start. Besides his goal, he had a header cleared off the line in the 63rd minute and was denied by goalkeeper Rafael in the 77th minute.

"I hope I can get a second game," Gomez said. "I'm hoping Juergen liked what he saw. I try to leave it all on the field. It's sometimes hard playing a lone striker. But I feel good. I had fun."