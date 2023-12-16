SportsSoccer

Second-place Nice loses at Le Havre in French league

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Nice's defense fell apart in a 3-1 loss at Le Havre in the French league on Saturday.

Second-placed Nice had conceded only six goals in the previous 15 matches. After its second loss of the season, Nice remained four points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. PSG goes to fourth-placed Lille on Sunday.

Striker Emmanuel Sabbi scored two first-half goals to put promoted Le Havre in control.

Sabbi netted after five minutes and was then set up by strike partner Mohamed Bayo in the 35th following a counterattack.

Bayo made it 3-0 from the penalty spot early in the second half after Melvin Bard fouled Hungary defender Loïc Négo.

After each side had a player sent off near the end, midfielder Tom Louchet scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Later Saturday, Lens faced Reims at home with fifth place on offer.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME