Nigeria hires ex-Mali coach Éric Chelle amid World Cup qualifying struggles

ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria has hired Éric Chelle to coach its men's national team, marking the latest appointment in a series of coaches as it risks missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation said its executive committee had decided Tuesday to hire Chelle, who has international experience after coaching Mali from 2022 through last year.

The 47-year-old Chelle takes over a team which has just three points from its first four World Cup qualifying games. Nigeria next plays Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March. Nigeria last qualified for the men's World Cup in 2018.

Chelle is set to be the fourth coach in the last 12 months after Jose Peseiro, who left when his contract ended in February. Peseiro was succeeded by ex-player Finidi George, who stepped down after two games. Technical director Augustine Eguavoen then took charge.

The NFF also announced German Bruno Labbadia as coach in September but he rejected the job. Labbadia said it was because he hadn't been able to visit Nigeria before his appointment was made public. The NFF said there was a disagreement over tax.