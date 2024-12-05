Napoli out of Italian Cup as Tijjani Noslin scores hat trick in 3-1 win for Lazio
ROME — Serie A leader Napoli was eliminated from the Italian Cup after losing 3-1 at Lazio thanks to a hat trick by Tijjani Noslin on Thursday.
The Dutch forward scored in the 32nd, 41st and 50th minutes at the Stadio Olimpico as Lazio advanced to the quarterfinals.
Giovanni Simeone scored Napoli's goal, which made it 1-1 at the time. Mattia Zaccagni had a penalty saved for Lazio at 0-0.
The teams will meet in the league on Sunday. Napoli leads by a point and is four clear of fifth-place Lazio.
