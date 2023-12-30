Man United loses again at Nottingham Forest in EPL

NOTTINGHAM, England — Manchester United lost for the 14th time this season at Nottingham Forest by 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored an 82nd-minute winner at the City Ground.

United went behind initially to Nicolas Dominguez's opener in the 64th and leveled through Marcus Rashford in the 78th.

But that good work was undone when Forest counterattacked and Gibbs-White found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

United has lost nine of its 20 league games and has not won its last four away from home. It was seventh on the table.

It won against Aston Villa on Tuesday but the latest defeat typified the inconsistency of Ten Hag's team.

United has already been knocked out of the Champions League and League Cup and is in a battle to secure a top-four finish in the top-flight. It is nine points off fourth-placed Arsenal, and played one game more.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates as his team won the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Rui Vieira

Forest, meanwhile, has quickly found form under new manager Nuno Espírito Santo, who has led the team to back-to-back wins against Newcastle and United over the Christmas holidays.

Forest is up to 15th and five points above the relegation zone.