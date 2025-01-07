SportsSoccer

Soccer Hall of Famer Jeff Agoos named GM of the Portland Thorns

U.S. player Jeff Agoos challenges South Korea's Ki Hyeon Seol,...

U.S. player Jeff Agoos challenges South Korea's Ki Hyeon Seol, right, during a 2002 World Cup Group D soccer match in Daegu, South Korea, June 10, 2002. Credit: AP/TONY GUTIERREZ

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former U.S. team defender and Hall of Famer Jeff Agoos was named the new president of soccer operations and general manager for the Portland Thorns on Tuesday.

Agoos replaces Karina LeBlanc, who has moved on to an executive position with the Bhathal family's RAJ Sports, which owns the National Women's Soccer League club and an expansion WNBA team set to start play in 2026.

Agoos was a defender for the United States over 15 seasons, which included appearances in the 2000 Olympics and the 2002 World Cup.

He also had a lengthy career in Major League Soccer, winning three league titles with D.C. United and two more with the San Jose Earthquakes. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2009.

Agoos served as technical director of the New York Red Bulls from 2007-11 before working in several roles for MLS, most recently as senior vice president of competition, operations, and medical.

"I’m honored to be part of such a prestigious club. The Thorns have a renowned legacy, and my focus is to provide the leadership necessary to ensure our on-field success, keeping the team at the top of the league and competing for championships,” Agoos said in a statement released by the Thorns.

Portland also announced that Lucy Rushton, former general manager at Bay FC, and Angus McNab will serve as strategic advisors to the club.

More soccer news

Deschamps to leave as France coach after 2026 World Cup, reports say
Isak strikes again as Newcastle beats Arsenal 2-0 in League Cup semifinal 1st leg2m read
Nearly 50 years after NFL refs got microphones, English soccer trials in-stadium announcements1m read
Elon Musk has expressed interest in buying English soccer club Liverpool, his father says1m read
No Triple Espresso as USWNT heads into annual January training camp1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME