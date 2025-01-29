NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga signs contract extension with Kansas City Current

The Kansas City Current have signed National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player Temwa Chawinga to a three-year contract extension.

The deal announced Wednesday would keep the forward from Malawi with the Current through the 2028 season.

Last season, her first with the team, Chawinga led the league with an NWSL single-season record of 20 goals. She also won the league's Golden Boot.

“My team has been good to me and they treated me well last season. My teammates are kind, my coach is amazing, and my KC community has been incredible," Chawinga said in a statement released by the team. "All the support, it feels like home here, that’s why I decided to extend my contract with the KC Current.”

The 26-year-old set records with an eight-game scoring streak and became the first player to score against all the league’s other teams in a single season since the NWSL expanded to 10 teams. She also had six assists.

“Securing Temwa’s long-term future in Kansas City was a significant priority this offseason,” Current general manager Caitlin Carducci said. “She had an amazing debut season, but both Temwa and our club feel that we are just getting started in reaching our potential together."

Chawinga's previous contract with Kansas City ran through the 2025 season.

The Current went 16-3-7 last season and finished fourth in the league standings. They advanced to the playoff semifinals before falling to eventual champion Orlando.