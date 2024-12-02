Budimir extends scoring streak as Osasuna draws at Sevilla in Liga

SEVILLE, Spain — Ante Budimir continued his scoring streak to help Osasuna draw at Sevilla 1-1 in La Liga on Monday.

Osasuna cut the gap to the top four to three points. Sevilla was just four points further back.

The match struggled to spark into life but Budimir broke the deadlock in the 69th minute when he headed in a cross from Jesus Areso.

It was Budimir’s ninth goal in his past 10 league matches.

However, Osasuna’s lead lasted just three minutes. Dodi Lukebakio latched onto a ball over the top from substitute Saúl and rounded goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to fire in the equalizer.

Herrera and Sevilla counterpart Álvaro Fernández pulled off crucial saves in the dying seconds to ensure their side held onto the point.